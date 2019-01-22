ILH D-I Girls Soccer: ʻIolani vs. Kamehameha

Kamehameha's Caili Cain (22) and ʻIolani's Hailey Kawamura (10) race towards a loose ball on Tuesday. Kamehameha won its second straight title, but it was a bland outing which the Warriors finally won 1-0 with a 2-1 edge in penalty kicks after 90 minutes of regulation time and 20 minutes of sudden-death overtime.
ʻIolani's Marea Lee (11) sets up to kick the ball downfield.
Kamehameha's Caly Ah Soon (14) and ʻIolani's Ali Yoshida (18) battle for control of a loose ball.
Kamehameha's Anuhea Aluli (21) volleys a pass to a teammate.
Kamehameha's Caili Cain (22) looks for an opening to get past the defender.
ʻIolani's Kaila Rachlin (20) attempts to control a pass.
Kamehameha's Caela Kaio (47) makes a save.
Kamehameha's Chaylea Tome (57) blocks an ʻIolani penalty kick to with the ILH D-1 title.
Kamehameha's Chaylea Tome (57) runs to her teammates after stopping a penalty kick to win the game.
Kamehameha girls soccer team mobs goalkeeper Chaylea Tome (57) and celebrates after winning the ILH D-1 girls championship.