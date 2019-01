TODAY BASKETBALL OIA Division I girls Tournament–Semifinals at Radford: Kaiser vs. Kahuku, 5 p.m.; Kalani vs. Mililani, to follow. Fifth-place semifinals: Radford at Kapolei, 6 p.m.; Moanalua at Leilehua, 6 p.m. OIA Division II girls Read More

TODAY

BASKETBALL

OIA Division I girls Tournament–Semifinals at Radford: Kaiser vs. Kahuku,

5 p.m.; Kalani vs. Mililani, to follow. Fifth-place semifinals: Radford at Kapolei,

6 p.m.; Moanalua at Leilehua, 6 p.m.

OIA Division II girls Tournament—Semifinals: Pearl City at Castle, 6 p.m.; Farrington at Waipahu, 6 p.m.

ILH Division I boys: Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; St. Francis at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Make-up for races OR race off (if needed), Magic Island to Kewalo Buoy to Magic Island, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH Division I girls: Overall championship–Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.

ILH boys: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 4 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Kapiolani Park No. 1.

OIA Division I boys Tournament: Quarterfinals—At Mililani: Moanalua/Campbell winner vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Radford/Kailua winner at Mililani, 7 p.m. At Kaiser: Waianae/Roosevelt winner vs. Kapolei, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku/Pearl City winner at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Irvine at Hawaii,

7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division I-AA boys: ‘Iolani at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Le Jardin at Damien, 6 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Single Elimination Tournament–Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m. at Maryknoll; Sacred Hearts at Punahou, 5 p.m.

OIA East boys: Castle at Kahuku; Farrington at Kaiser; Kaimuki at Kailua; Kalani at McKinley; Roosevelt at Kalaheo. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only:

Anuenue at Moanalua, 5:30 p.m.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Waipahu;

Campbell at Pearl City; Radford at Kapolei; Waialua at Nanakuli; Waianae at Leilehua. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Make-up for races OR race off (if needed), Magic Island to Kewalo Buoy to Magic Island, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA Boys Division I Tournament: Fifth-place semifinals—TBD vs. TBD, 5:30 p.m.; TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. Games at Castle.

OIA Boys Division II Tournament: First Round—Waipahu vs. McKinley, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington vs. Aiea, 7 p.m. Games at

Farrington.

ILH Division I girls: make up date

ILH Division II girls: make up date

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA Poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Long Beach St. (16) 6-0 240 1

2. Hawaii 3-0 219 3

3. UC Irvine 6-1 202 2

4. BYU 4-0 199 4

5. Loyola-Chicago 5-1 161 7

6. Pepperdine 5-1 159 5

7. UCLA 5-2 149 6

8. Stanford 5-1 132 9

9. Lewis 5-2 108 8

10. UC Santa Barbara 5-3 84 12

11. CSUN 5-2 80 10

12. Ohio State 3-3 53 11

13. Ball State 3-4 43 14

14. George Mason 5-1 36 NR

15. Purdue Fort Wayne 4-2 34 13

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Barton 6; Grand Canyon 3.

BIIF

Girls varsity, Div. I playoffs

Konawaena 3, Waiakea 0. Goal scorers–Kona: Caiya Banks, Zane Garrigan, Nanea Wall.

Girls varsity Div. II playoffs

Kamehameha-Hawaii 5, Makualani 0. Goal scorers–KSH: Kaila Ambrosio 2,

Roycie Faye, Chenoa Fredericks, Nanea Wong Yuen.