2 Ala Moana Center restaurants close

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
January 23, 2019
Updated January 23, 2019 8:07pm

    Cafe Lani located at Ala Moana Center abruptly closed this week.

    Tempura Ichidai located at Ala Moana Center abruptly closed this week.

Two Ala Moana Center restaurants abruptly closed this week with just a single note on their doors.

Virtually identical notices “regarding gift card refund” were placed on the windows of both restaurants apologizing for the “abrupt closure” of Cafe Lani and Tempura Ichidai in the Ewa wing of the mall.

Restaurant owner Pierthirty USA, which is based in Japan, entered the Hawaii market in 2014 with plans to open 20 restaurants in Hawaii in five to six years, all with different concepts.

Its Gokoku Sushi at the Koko Marina Center also has reportedly been shuttered, along with Cafe Lani’s Japanese-style family dining concept and Tempura Ichidai.

Those who would like refunds on gift cards purchased can email pier30giftcards@gmail.com by Feb. 28.

