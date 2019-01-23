H-2 freeway pedestrian killed after being struck by car is identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a pedestrian who died in a freeway crash in Waipahu Sunday as Robert K. Pacheco.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a pedestrian who died in a freeway crash in Waipahu Sunday as Robert K. Pacheco.

Pacheco, 37, of no local address, died of multiple blunt force injuries in the collision. The Medical Examiner’s Office classified the manner of death as an accident.

The crash occurred in the fourth northbound lane of the H-2 freeway near Waipio Gentry, approximately a mile before Ka Uka Boulevard offramp.

Police said a blue 2015 Kia sedan operated by a 58-year-old man was traveling on the freeway when it struck the pedestrian later identified as Pacheco at about 4:40 a.m.

He was taken in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center where he later died.

Police said neither speed, alcohol nor drugs were factors.