Maui scuba diver, 69, drowns off Wailea

A 69-year-old Kihei resident drowned in waters off Wailea Tuesday evening.

The Maui Fire Department responded Tuesday night to reports of a diver in distress on the north end of Ulua Beach.

At about 7 p.m., firefighters responding to the call found a male scuba diver making his way to shore, seeking help for his diving partner, according to a news release. He said that his partner became unresponsive while in the water and that he had made several attempts to keep him afloat, but was unsuccessful.

Two firefighters began searching the waters for the submerged victim, while another crew launched a jetski to assist.

Fire department rescue swimmers were eventually able to make contact with other scuba divers in the vicinity and assisted in locating the victim then helped bring him to the surface. The jetski unit brought the victim quickly to shore and transferred him to the care of paramedics.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.