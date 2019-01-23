Police search for suspect in armed robbery at downtown bar

Police are investigating a late-night robbery that occurred at a bar in downtown Honolulu.

Police said the suspect entered the bar on Nimitz Highway at approximately 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. He allegedly brandished an unspecified weapon at two women who work at the establishment and demanded property.

The culprit fled on foot with a cell phone and an unknown amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.