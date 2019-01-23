Queen’s Health Systems offers deferral of payments for federal workers

Queen’s Health Systems started today deferring out-of-pocket payments for federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown now in its fifth week.

Queen’s Health Systems started today deferring out-of-pocket payments for federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown now in its fifth week.

The 30-day deferral applies to charges at the Queen’s Medical Center, Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, Molokai General Hospital and North Hawaii Community Hospital.

Patients must verify they are federal government employees to qualify.

The news comes as the rippling effects of the shut down continues.

Some 160,000 residents dependent on government food stamps received their February benefits early on Sunday, but it is uncertain that benefits will continue through March if federal agencies don’t reopen by then.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that average nearly $40 million were released two weeks early to ensure that low-income residents have enough food during the nationwide shutdown.

Local agencies are scrambling to fill an increasing need for basic necessities.

The Hawaii Foodbank is distributing more than 16,000 pounds of food to the U.S. Coast Guard and other federal workers this week alone and is seeking additional donations for an expected influx in demand.