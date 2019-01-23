Special-needs Frenchie adopted by Honolulu family

The Hawaiian Humane Society , which first announced it had a special-needs dog up for adoption on Friday, said today that she has found her new family.

The 3-year-old French bulldog with paralyzed hind legs has been adopted by Glenn Honda and George Huffman of Honolulu. She was named Collette by the Society, and has been renamed Ella by her new family.

“I think we found a great match,” said Kasey Carter, the Society’s chief veterinarian. “We initially met her new adopters on Saturday. On Monday, they let our team know that they were ready to welcome Collette into their family. The Hawaiian Humane Society veterinary team evaluates all animals that come through our doors and develops individual treatment plans based on their needs. We’re happy that the Society was able to care for Collette and find her the home she deserves.”

Earlier this month, the French bulldog was transferred to the care of the Society from a private veterinary clinic after her previous owner could no longer provide for her care.