 Police charge man with attempted murder
  • Wednesday, January 23, 2019
  • 72°

Police charge man with attempted murder

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on January 23, 2019 12:05 am 
Police have charged a 21-year-old Puna man in connection with a Saturday night stabbing in Mountain View, according to the Hawaii County Police Department. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up