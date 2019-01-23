 Drunken man took wrong Lyft to wrong home, police say
  Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Drunken man took wrong Lyft to wrong home, police say

Associated Press
January 23, 2019
Updated January 23, 2019 11:48am

  • FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver’s car in Pittsburgh. Lyft says it’s readying for an initial public offering of its shares. The ride sharing service announced Thursday, Dec. 6, that it confidentially submitted a draft registration statement for the proposed IPO. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine >> Police in Maine say a drunken man took the wrong Lyft and tried to get into a house he mistakenly thought was his home.

Cape Elizabeth police say the Falmouth man mistakenly got into a Lyft summoned by a man who lived next door. Police say the man was dropped off early Saturday and staggered toward a nearby home, believing it to be his.

Police say he caused a commotion trying to get in, leading the homeowner to call the police.

Cape Elizabeth Police Chief Paul Fenton says the intoxicated man was taken back to the police station to sober up. Fenton says the homeowner didn’t want to press charges.

Fenton says the man is very sorry.

LOOKING BACK

