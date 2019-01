SHARE















BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Irvine at Hawaii,

7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division I-AA boys: ‘Iolani at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Le Jardin at Damien, 6 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Single Elimination Tournament–Sacred Hearts at Punahou, 5 p.m. Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Castle at Kahuku; Farrington at Kaiser; Kaimuki at Kailua; Kalani at McKinley; Roosevelt at Kalaheo. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only:

Anuenue at Moanalua, 5:30 p.m.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Waipahu;

Campbell at Pearl City; Radford at Kapolei; Waialua at Nanakuli; Waianae at Leilehua. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Make-up for races OR race off (if needed), Magic Island to Kewalo Buoy to Magic Island, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA Division I boys Tournament: Fifth-place semifinals—Campbell vs. Kailua, 5:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m.; matches at Castle.

OIA Division II boys Tournament: First Round—Waipahu vs. McKinley, 5:30 p.m.; Aiea at Farrington, 7 p.m.; matches at

Farrington.

Thursday

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I boys: Saint Louis at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.; St. Francis at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: University at Punahou, 5 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Single Elimination Tournament–Sacred Hearts/Punahou winner at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific/Maryknoll winner at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Single Elimination Tournament–Le Jardin at Damien, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy at St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division I girls Tournament–Final: Kalani vs. Kahuku, 7 p.m. or 25 minutes after D-II final, at Radford. Third place: Kaiser at Mililani, time TBD. Fifth place: Radford/Kapolei winner vs. Moanalua/Leilehua winner, 6 p.m., at higher seed.

OIA Division II girls Tournament–Final: Farrington vs. Castle, 5 p.m. at Radford. Third-place: Pearl City at Waipahu, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA Division I boys Tournament: Semifinals—Kapolei at Kaiser, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani vs. Mililani, 7 p.m.; matches at Kaiser.

OIA Division II boys Tournament: Semifinals—Waipahu/McKinley winner vs. Waialua, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington/Aiea winner vs. Kalaheo, 7 p.m.; matches at Kailua.

ILH

Boys varsity

Tuesday

Punahou 1, Mid-Pacific 0

Goal scorers–Punahou: Micah Williams.

Girls varsity, overall championship

Tuesday

Kamehameha 1, ‘Iolani 0, 2OT, 2-1 PK

OIA

Boys, Division I Tournament

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Kaiser 3, Pearl City 2

Kalani 5, Campbell 0

Kapolei 5, Roosevelt 0

Mililani 3, Kailua 0

Goal scorers–Kaiser: not provided. Pearl City: not provided. Kalani: Brison Kim 2, Marc Anthony Cabrera, Dylan Catian, Minjae Kim. Kapolei: Kawika Kelii 2, Tommy Mascaro-Keahi 2, Sam Wren. Mililani: Jvon Cunningham, Manhattan Fukunaga, Josh Ishizaka.

First-round, Monday

Campbell 2, Moanalua 1, 2OT, 5-4 PK

Kailua 3, Radford 0

Pearl City 5, Kahuku 1

Roosevelt 6, Waianae 0BIIF

Tuesday

Girls varsity

Waiakea 74, Keaau 13

Leading scorers–Waiakea: Destynee Williams 11, Tayvia Cabatbat 10, Kelsie Imai 10, Keeli-Jade Smith 10. Keaau: Anela Gonzalez-Tremaine 8.

Girls junior varsity

Waiakea 49, Keaau 12

ILH

Boys varsity, division I

Tuesday

‘Iolani 60, Saint Louis 55

Maryknoll 76, St. Francis 55

Punahou 67, Mid-Pacific 41

Leading scorers–‘Iolani: Kawika Lee 22, Frank Felix 16, Sam Wheeler 10. Saint Louis: Trey Taba 11, Jayden deLaura 10. Maryknoll: Payton Grant 15, Kalai Akaka 14, Makoto Kamata 12. St. Francis: Kameron Ng 29, Nalu Kanalulu 10. Punahou: Duke Clemens 12, Yoshi Kobayashi 11, Jakob Kimura 10. Mid-Pacific: Cameron Hersh 6, Kala Nakaya 6.

OIA

Girls varsity, Division I Tournament

Tuesday at Radford

Semifinals

Kahuku 55, Kaiser 37

Kalani 38, Mililani 34

Leading scorers–Kahuku: Leiah Naeata 17, Tati Kamae 12, Meleane Tonga 10.

Kaiser: Stephanie Cannon 13. Kalani: Alayna Akiona 12, Kalena Halunajan 12. Mililani: Kalena Gibson 9.

Goal scorers–Campbell: Josh Ramos. Moanalua: Christian Flemming. Kailua: Noah Larsen 3. Pearl City: Thomas King 2, Masen Cook 2, Kainoa Wong. Kahuku: Adam Requilman. Roosevelt: Mason Morishige 3, Kaiki Ikeda, Devin Li, Antonio Oliveira.