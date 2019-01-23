 UC Irvine brings fearsome defense to conference clash
  • Wednesday, January 23, 2019
  • 73°

UC Irvine brings fearsome defense to conference clash

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 23, 2019 12:05 am 
Even dressed in blank jerseys, it would be easy to pick out UC Irvine from a basketball lineup. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up