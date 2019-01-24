Apple cuts jobs in shakeup of self-driving car division

SAN FRANCISCO >> Apple is reducing the size of its workforce assigned to driverless car technology as the company reorganizes amid weakening sales of iPhones, its biggest moneymaker.

The company acknowledged the cutbacks today in a statement without specifying the number of jobs affected. CNBC reported that more than 200 employees were dismissed from Apple’s self-driving car division, known internally as “Project Titan.”

Apple said some of the employees who lost their jobs in the driverless car division have been reassigned to other parts of the company.

Apple added it remains committed to helping build robotic cars, something it has been working on for several years but hasn’t made as many inroads so far in the field as Waymo, a Google spinoff that began a decade ago.