Beginning next month, Uber and Lyft can pick up visitors at neighbor island airports

State officials announced this afternoon that Uber and Lyft, which it refers to as Transportation Network Companies, will be able to pick up customers from neighbor island airports starting Feb. 1.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

State officials announced this afternoon that Uber and Lyft, which it refers to as Transportation Network Companies, will be able to pick up customers from neighbor island airports starting Feb. 1.

Designated ride share pickup locations have also been established at Kahului Airport (OGG), Lihue Airport (LIH), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA), Hilo International Airport (ITO) and Kapalua Airport (JHM).

Uber and Lyft have already been operating at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu on a trial basis since Dec. 1, 2017, and on a permanent basis since Aug. 24, 2018, according to state officials.

“The Transportation Network Companies have been well received by the public at HNL and we are pleased to offer the option to neighbor island travelers,” said state Airports Division deputy director Ross Higashi in a news release.

The amended rules went into effect Aug. 24, clearing the way for ride-sharing companies to apply for a permit from the Hawaii Department of Transportation. It is the first time rules for commercial services at airports had been amended since 2002.

Ride-sharing companies must still meet specific insurance requirements as specified by state law, state officials said, pay the associated fees and satisfy other requirements designated in Hawaii Administrative Rule 19-20.1 prior to being issued a permit to operate at the airports.