 Letter: Easy to oppose wall in middle of Pacific
  • Thursday, January 24, 2019
  • 73°

Letter: Easy to oppose wall in middle of Pacific

Posted on January 24, 2019 12:05 am 
I find it both ironic and amusing that many of our Hawaii politicians have stood in solidarity with the Democrats in their views on President Donald Trump’s wall. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up