 Inquiry prompts Airbnb to remove Hawaii mobile vacation rental listings
  • Thursday, January 24, 2019
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 24, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 23, 2019 at 10:47 pm
Airbnb has removed all mobile vacation rental listings in Hawaii from its online hosting site. State and local laws make it difficult for such accommodations to operate legally. Read More

