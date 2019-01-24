 Self-driving train tested on Tokyo line
  • Thursday, January 24, 2019
  • 73°

News

Self-driving train tested on Tokyo line

Japan News-Yomiuri
January 24, 2019
Updated January 24, 2019 12:05am

  • JAPAN NEWS-YOMIURI

    A self-driving train on the Yamanote Line runs through Tokyo during a test run on Jan. 7.

ADVERTISING

TOKYO >> A self-driving Yamanote Line train went for a test run in Tokyo on Jan. 7, as East Japan Railway Co. unveiled its latest technology.

The company, known as JR East, is accelerating the development of self-driving technologies, aiming to manage an expected future driver shortage due to the declining population.

Starting late last month, JR East collected data by testing a train equipped with the automatic train operation system on the circular Yamanote Line in central Tokyo, after the last scheduled train.

Although a driver was on board in case of emergency, the driver did not accelerate or decelerate the train. The driver simply pressed a button when departing each station.

The train stopped by itself and sped up automatically when it determined it was arriving later than scheduled.

Although at some stations the train was slightly off the mark from exact stopping points, the train was able to run almost on schedule. It has yet to be decided when the technology will be introduced and to which lines, but a JR East official said, “We hope the technology will be put into practical use as soon as possible.”

PREVIOUS STORY
Trump backs opposition leader as Venezuela president
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up