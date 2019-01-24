 2019 already teed off with a blur of events
  • Thursday, January 24, 2019
  • 73°

2019 already teed off with a blur of events

By Ann Miller Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on January 24, 2019 12:05 am 
January’s blur of PGA Tour events is pau. Now for the rest of Hawaii’s 2019 golf tournaments, with a little LPGA — and Michelle Wie and Stephanie Kono — as an April bonus. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up