3 Big Island residents charged with narcotics and firearms offenses

Hawaii island police have charged three North Kohala residents with multiple narcotics and firearms offenses.

Joseph Emeliano, 37, Courtney Emeliano, 33, and Stacy Okubo, 33, were arrested Wednesday after officers executing a search warrant of an Akoni Pule Highway residence recovered 2.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 17.4 grams of suspected marijuana, three firearms and ammunition. Officers also recovered over $2,000 in U.S. currency for forfeiture.

Joseph Emeliano was charged Thursday with third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, third-degree promotion of a detrimental drug, three counts of prohibited ownership or possession of a firearm), possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony drug offense, prohibited alteration of identification marks on a firearm, and lack of a valid permit to acquire firearm). His bail was set at $28,250.

Courtney Emeliano was charged on Thursday with third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and two counts of failure to register firearms. Her bail was set at $12,000.

Also on Thursday, Okubo was charged with prohibited ownership or possession of ammunition and third-degree promotion of a detrimental drug. His bail was set at $5,250.