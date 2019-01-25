Beth Chapman says closure of Da Kine Bail Bonds allows fans to ‘get a piece of history’

Video edited by Diane S. W. Lee / dlee@staradvertiser.com
DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Beth Chapman talks about her throat cancer at Da Kine Bail Bonds today.
The closing of their infamous Da Kine Bail Bonds and Dog The Bounty Hunter Store location has Duane “Dog” and Beth Chapman looking for new home for their landmark business.
The Queen Emma street location has been the place fans could come to snap a photo of the office for 15 years.
“This is were they could always come to get a little piece of Dog, where they feel like they were part of the show,” Beth Chapman said. “It’s just been a very, very long ride at this place. So it’s just been bittersweet for us to go.”
Beth Chapman says they’re trying to make things smaller to have a more “personal” service and still plan to spend most of their time at their home.
“We’re at a place where we need to shrink down our obligations and not take on so much responsibility,” said Beth Chapman.
Amid moving and filming their new show, Beth Chapman has been fighting stage four throat cancer by getting treatment on the mainland. The couple recently returned from their Colorado home, which Beth Chapman says is helping her health.
“My lungs were very distressed in Colorado because of the altitude … so coming back to sea level did my body good,” she said. “Being back home is a lot better for me.”
Beth Chapman is cherishing each day and is continuing to fight back to good health.
“I’m a fighter, I’m a strong fighter — big-time survivor — and I’m gonna fight this as vigorously as it’s fighting me,” Beth Chapman said.
After spending the last few days on Hawaii island “chasing bad guys,” the Chapmans will be having a book and merchandise signing event Saturday at Da Kine Bail Bonds from noon to 4 p.m.
“We’re not going anywhere anytime soon,” Beth Chapman said. “We just want to give our fans a chance to come down and get a piece of history, get a little piece of the show if they want to.”