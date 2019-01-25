Century Center fire ruled accidental

Honolulu Fire Department investigators have determined that a fire at Century Center on Thursday evening was accidental.

According to an HFD report, the fire was caused by combustibles stored too close to a stove top when one of the burners was inadvertently turned on.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in a 16th-floor unit of the Kalakaua Avenue high-rise. Ten HFD units staffed with 39 personnel responded to the fire, which was brought under control by 6:17 p.m. and fully extinguished by 6:21 p.m.

A woman and her child who occupy the unit were not home at the time of the blaze.

No injuries were reported but a man who evacuated the building was treated for possible smoke inhalation.

Damage was estimated at $40,000 to the structure and $1,000 to its contents.