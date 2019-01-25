Kauai expected to sink into 40s overnight, Oahu to see 50s

A cold front is expected to move across the Hawaiian islands this weekend, with temperatures possibly dipping below 50 degrees overnight on one island.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A cold front is expected to move across the Hawaiian islands this weekend, with temperatures possibly dipping below 50 degrees overnight on one island.

National Weather Service forecasters said today that light and variable winds will continue for most of the eastern isles today.

The cold front is expected to spread clouds and showers from west to east across the state Saturday morning, leaving cool and breezy trade winds in its wake as it passes each island. The clouds and showers associated with the front, however, should clear the Big Island by Saturday night.

Temperatures tonight are expected to dip as low as 49 degrees in Hanapepe, Kauai, to 58 degrees in Waikiki, weather service forecasters said. Most lows on Oahu will hover between a range of 56 to 59 degrees Fahrenheit overnight.

Trade winds are expected to continue through next week, with clouds and some showers favoring windward and mountain areas.

Forecasters also issued a high surf advisory for the north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north-facing shores of Maui until 6 p.m. today. Surf is expected to build to 14 to 18 feet along north-facing shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui this afternoon, and 8 to 12 feet along west-facing shores of Oahu and Molokai.

Weather officials said the advisory-level surf will continue today as large, overlapping, west-northwest swells continue to reach local waters. A north swell building later tonight could keep north-facing shores at advisory level into Saturday, they said, followed by a gradual decline in surf.

Forecasters warn of strong longshore and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by Ocean Safety officials, they said.