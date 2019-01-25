 Suspect identified in Georgia shootings that killed 4
  • Friday, January 25, 2019
Suspect identified in Georgia shootings that killed 4

Associated Press
January 25, 2019
Updated January 25, 2019 11:25am

    Daylon Delon Gamble. Authorities in Georgia are on the lookout for Gamble who they say killed four people and wounded a man in a pair of shootings.

ROCKMART, Ga. >> Authorities in Georgia are on the lookout for a gunman they say killed four people and wounded a man in a pair of shootings.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted early today that 27-year-old Daylon Delon Gamble is armed and dangerous and wanted on four charges of murder for the shootings Thursday night in Rockmart, about 45 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells said officers found the bodies of two men and two women in homes that were just blocks apart. Their names have not been released.

The GBI says a wounded man was flown to an Atlanta hospital. His condition was unknown. State police say Gamble fled in a stolen truck that has since been recovered.

