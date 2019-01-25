 Mokuleia fire caused $240,000 in damage
Mokuleia fire caused $240,000 in damage

By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
January 25, 2019
Updated January 25, 2019 10:11pm
Honolulu Fire Department personnel extinguished a fire Thursday that caused more than $240,000 in damage to a Mokuleia building.

The fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at a building across the intersection of Puuiki Street and Hanapule Street.

HFD dispatched nine units staffed with 31 personnel. The fire was brought under control by 4:33 p.m. and extinguished by 5:34 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage was estimated at $240,000 to the structure and $1,000 to its contents.

No injuries were reported.

