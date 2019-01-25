 Police seeking public’s help identifying pair that robbed downtown Honolulu bar
  • Friday, January 25, 2019
  • 72°

911 Report| Hawaii News| Top News

Police seeking public’s help identifying pair that robbed downtown Honolulu bar

By Star-Advertiser staff
January 25, 2019
Updated January 25, 2019 10:11pm
ADVERTISING

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help identifying a male and female suspect wanted for robbing a cocktail bar downtown.

The suspects are wanted for robbery in the first degree.

Police said at about 6:26 p.m. Sunday an unknown female walked into Club Little Saigon and exited shortly after, followed about two minutes later by an unknown male holding a black handgun. The man demanded money from the victim, and both suspects fled westbound on Nimitz Highway in a silver 2003 Nissan Pathfinder.

The woman is described as Polynesian, in her 30s, with a heavy build and numerous body tattoos. The man is described as Samoan, in his 20s to 30s, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighing about 220 pounds. He has dark eyes, black hair, scruffy facial hair and was wearing a gray hoodie with dark, gray sweat shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or text *CRIME on your cellular phone. Free cellular calls are provided by AT&T, Nextel Hawaii, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless Hawaii, Mobi PCS, and Hawaiian Telcom. The public also may send anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaii’s congressional delegation reacts to deal on government shutdown
NEXT STORY
Roger Stone: Political trickster long in Trump’s orbit
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up