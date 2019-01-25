Police seeking public’s help identifying pair that robbed downtown Honolulu bar

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help identifying a male and female suspect wanted for robbing a cocktail bar downtown.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help identifying a male and female suspect wanted for robbing a cocktail bar downtown.

The suspects are wanted for robbery in the first degree.

Police said at about 6:26 p.m. Sunday an unknown female walked into Club Little Saigon and exited shortly after, followed about two minutes later by an unknown male holding a black handgun. The man demanded money from the victim, and both suspects fled westbound on Nimitz Highway in a silver 2003 Nissan Pathfinder.

The woman is described as Polynesian, in her 30s, with a heavy build and numerous body tattoos. The man is described as Samoan, in his 20s to 30s, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighing about 220 pounds. He has dark eyes, black hair, scruffy facial hair and was wearing a gray hoodie with dark, gray sweat shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or text *CRIME on your cellular phone. Free cellular calls are provided by AT&T, Nextel Hawaii, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless Hawaii, Mobi PCS, and Hawaiian Telcom. The public also may send anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.