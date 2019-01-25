Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The last name of Kaiser High School basketball player Mario Drummer was misspelled in a Page C4 headline Thursday.

>> The annual Hawaii men’s volleyball alumni match at the Stan Sheriff Center is tonight. A Page C6 headline Thursday gave an incorrect day for the match.

>> Lock Beth Eguchi is the head baker and trainer at Waioli Kitchen &Bakeshop. A caption Wednesday on Page 7 of Crave implied that she was an employee and a client of the Salvation Army.