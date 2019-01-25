Rams-Saints rematch would mean pricey Super Bowl delay, NFL says

NEW ORLEANS >> The NFL says redoing the NFC title game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints would mean a pricey delay of next weekend’s Super Bowl.

The New Orleans Advocate reports the NFL’s chief financial officer, in a legal filing today, said replaying even a few minutes of the NFC championship game because of a missed call would force a delay for an event that demands an investment of “more than $100 million.”

Joseph Siclare’s sworn affidavit was submitted by the NFL to get one of two pending lawsuits over officiating moved from state civil court to New Orleans federal court.

The filing marks the league’s first formal response to a lawsuit by a pair of ticket-holders over the infamous “no call” that ended the Saints’ Super Bowl run last Sunday.