 Mike Izon’s 'Purple Haze' fundraiser at Nextdoor
  • Friday, January 25, 2019
  • 74°

TGIF

Mike Izon’s ‘Purple Haze’ fundraiser at Nextdoor

PHOTOS BY KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
January 25, 2019
Updated January 25, 2019 5:44pm
ADVERTISING
PREVIOUS STORY
Pau Hana Patrol: Hank’s offers happy-hour sliders, tacos in Kakaako
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up