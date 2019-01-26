Decomposing whale carcass towed out to sea returns to shore again

Tyne Phillips
University of Hawaii Stranding Lab officials were on the scene today collecting samples to help better understand sperm whales in a decomposing state.
This is the same sperm whale that washed ashore at the Sand Island State Recreation Area two weeks ago.
A decomposing whale carcass has washed ashore near Campbell Industrial Park.
This is the same sperm whale that washed ashore at the Sand Island State Recreation Area two weeks ago. About two-thirds of the whale was still intact today and the stench could be smelled from Barber's Point Beach Park.
“Our team is just gonna take advantage of the fact that we have and opportunity to learn about sperm whales through that process,” said Dr. Kristi West.
State officials have towed the carcass out to sea twice already, and are expected to decide what to do next with the whale early next week.
“All involved agencies are aware of this and we’ll have more info next week” said Dan Dennison, senior communications manager for the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources in an email.
West encourages the public to stay back and out of the water, due to sharks potentially circling in the water and the possibility of diseases from the bacteria on the decomposing whale.