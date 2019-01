A 43-year-old man is in serious condition after he was stabbed Friday night.

He suffered a stab wound to the torso by an unknown weapon around 9:43 p.m., according to an Emergency Medical Services report. The incident occurred on North Cane Street in Wahiawa.

No other details were immediately available.