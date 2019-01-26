 She Speaks: Tidying up ‘sparks joy’ with help from Marie Kondo
  • Saturday, January 26, 2019
  • 74°

She Speaks: Tidying up ‘sparks joy’ with help from Marie Kondo

By Celia Downes cdownes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 26, 2019 7:00 pm  Updated on  January 26, 2019 at 7:12 pm
The catchphrase people are familiar with is whether an item “sparks joy” — if it does, keep it. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up