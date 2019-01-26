ILH D-I Girls Basketball: ʻIolani vs. Kamehameha

ʻIolani Jovi Lefotu (21) and Lily Wahinekapu (23) pressure Kamehameha Camille Feary (11) during the ILH D-1 girls championship game on Saturday. ʻIolani won 54-41.
Kamehameha Noelle Sua-Godinet (32) attempts a shot.
Kamehameha Noelle Sua-Godinet (32) attempts a shot.
ʻIolani Jovi Lefotu (21) drives past Kamehameha Noelle Sua-Godinet (32).
ʻIolani Jovi Lefotu (21) drives past Kamehameha Noelle Sua-Godinet (32) and Esther Naum (5) for a basket.
ʻIolani Taylor Wu (11) drives to the basket past Kamehameha Kaylee-Brooke Manuel (41).
Kamehameha Warriors head coach Alexis Straight talks to her team during a time-out.
Kamehameha Kalina Obrey (33) puts up a shot.
Kamehameha fans cheered during the game.
ʻIolani Taylor Wu (11) drives to the basket.
ʻIolani Kylie Yung (24) takes a three point shot.
ʻIolani Kylie Yung (24) dribbles past Kamehameha Noelle Sua-Godinet (32).
ʻIolani Lily Wahinekapu (23) drives to the basket past Kamehameha Noelle Sua-Godinet (32).
ʻIolani Taylor Wu (11) fights for a loose ball with Kamehameha Haley Masaki (10).
ʻIolani Raiders head coach Dean Young talks to his team.
ʻIolani Jovi Lefotu (21) defends a shot attempt by Kamehameha Camille Feary (11).
ʻIolani Raiders head coach Dean Young and fans celebrate their victory against Kamehameha, earning the Raiders their first ILH girls title since 2012.
The ʻIolani team celebrate their victory.
The ʻIolani team pose for a photo after the game.