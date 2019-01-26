UH Basketball: Hawaii vs. UC Davis

Hawaii beat UC Davis 80-60 Saturday night to snap a two-game skid at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Hawaii's Sheriff Drammeh (23) guards against UC Davis's Siler Schneider (5).
Hawaii's Drew Buggs (1) drives down court.
Hawaii's Eddie Stansberry (3) shoots a three pointer.
Hawai'i's Sheriff Drammeh (23) shoots a three pointer. Drammeh scored 10 points during a 16-6 run to close the first half.
Hawaii's Drew Buggs (1) looks to pass.
UC Davis's TJ Shorts II (0) drives down court as Hawaii's Dawson Carper (44) defends.
Hawaii's Sheriff Drammeh (23) passes the ball to Jack Purchase (12).
Hawaii's Brocke Stepteau (2) drives down court.
Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot high fives Drew Buggs (1). A season-high Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 4,563 gave Buggs an ovation when he checked out with 2:08 to play, finishing with 12 points and 12 assists against six turnovers for his second career double-double.
Hawaii's team huddles during a timeout.
-
UC Davis's TJ Shorts II (0) brings the ball down court.