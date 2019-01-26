 Ewa Beach’s Lowen Tynanes moves on in tournament
  • Saturday, January 26, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on January 26, 2019 12:05 am 
Ewa Beach’s Lowen Tynanes ended a 33-month layoff with a first-round TKO of Honorio Banario in the quarterfinals of the One Lightweight World Grand Prix on Friday in Manila. Read More

