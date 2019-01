TODAY AIR RIFLERY >> ILH: Pac-Five at Saint Louis, 9 a.m.; Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 9 a.m., at St. Francis; Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Island Pacific vs. Sacred Hearts, 12:30 p.m., at Mid-Pacific; Punahou Read More

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

>> ILH: Pac-Five at Saint Louis, 9 a.m.; Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 9 a.m., at St. Francis; Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Island Pacific vs. Sacred Hearts, 12:30 p.m., at Mid-Pacific; Punahou at St. Francis, 2 p.m.

BASKETBALL

>> Big West men: UC Davis at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

>> ILH Division I boys: Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 5:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at St. Francis, 6 p.m.

>> ILH Division I girls: Single Elimination Tournament–Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

>> ILH Division I-AA boys: Punahou at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

>> ILH Division II boys: Kamehameha at Hanalani, 2:30 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Damien, 5 p.m.; University at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.

>> ILH Division II girls: Single Elimination Tournament–Le Jardin at St. Francis, 4 p.m.

>> OIA East boys: Farrington at Roosevelt; Kailua at Moanalua; Kaimuki at Castle; Kalani at Kaiser; McKinley at Kahuku. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only: Anuenue at Kalaheo, 5:30 p.m.

>> OIA West boys: Aiea at Pearl City; Campbell at Radford; Kapolei at Waianae; Leilehua at Mililani; Waipahu at Nanakuli. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

DIVING

>> ILH: Championships, 2 p.m., at ‘Iolani.

>> OIA: Championships, finals, 10 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SOCCER

>> ILH Division I boys: Single Elimination Tournament–Kamehameha at ’Iolani, 3 p.m.

>> ILH Division II boys: Single Elimination Tournament–Pac-Five at Saint Louis, 10 a.m.

>> OIA Division I boys Tournament: Final—Kapolei vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. at Kaiser.

>> OIA Division II boys Tournament: Third place—Aiea vs. Waipahu, 2 p.m. Final—Kalaheo vs. Waialua, 5 p.m.; matches at Kaiser.

SWIMMING

>> ILH: Championships–finals, 4 p.m., at Punahou.

>> OIA: Championships–finals, 2:15 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

WATER POLO

>> College women: Arizona State at Hawaii, noon, at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

WRESTLING

>> OIA: Dual Meet Championships, 10 a.m. at Farrington.

SUNDAY

SOFTBALL

>> College: Hawaii Pacific Alumnae Game, noon at Howard A. Okita Field.

BULLETIN BOARD: BOXING

14th Annual Clinton Shelton Boxing Invitational. Today, card begins at 5 p.m., at Palolo gym. Main event–Micah Kuamo‘o vs. Clyde Hardiman.

BIIF BASKETBALL

Boys Varsity – Thursday

>> Kamehameha-Hawaii 55, Pahoa 49

Leading scorers–Kamehameha-Hawaii: Izayah Chartrand-Panera 24. Pahoa: Jaydan Broad-Melander 19, Damon Romero 15.

Girls Varsity Division I – Friday

>> Konawaena 37, Hilo 33

Leading scorers–Konawaena: Grace Lyn Hing 16, Caiyle Kaupu 11. Hilo: Keirstyn Agonias 7.

Girls Varsity Division II – Friday

>> Hawaii Prep 35, Kamehameha-Hawaii 24

Leading scorers–Hawaii Prep: Kyana Brucelas 12. Kamehameha-Hawaii: Meghan Wong 8

PREP SOCCER

BIIF Boys Varsity – Thursday

>> Kealakehe 2, Konawaena 0

ILH Boys Single-Elimination Tournament – Friday

Division I

>> Kamehameha 2, Punahou 1

>> ‘Iolani 3, Mid-Pacific 0

Goal scorers–all not provided.

Division II

>> Saint Louis 2, Le Jardin 1, 2OT, 5-4 PK

>> Pac-Five 2, Damien 0

Goal scorers–Saint Louis: Skyler Goo. Le Jardin: not provided. Pac-Five: not provided.

OIA Boys D-I Tournament – Friday

>> Third-place: Kalani 4, Kaiser 0

>> Fifth-place: Pearl City 3, Campbell 1

Goal scorers–Kalani: Kai Sigler 2, Kane Enomoto, Brison Kim. Pearl City: Thomas King 2, Kyle Hyun. Campbell: Dylan Akers.

HHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: WINTER SEASON SCHEDULE

Monday, Thursday through Saturday — Girls Division I Soccer at regional sites TBD and Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Wednesday through Saturday — Girls Division II Soccer at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Saturday — Canoe Paddling at Keehi Lagoon.

Feb. 4, 7-9 — Girls Division I Basketball at regional sites TBD, Moanalua High, McKinley High and Stan Sheriff Center.

Feb. 4, 7-9 — Boys Division I Soccer at

regional sites TBD and Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Feb. 6-9 —Girls Division II Basketball at Damien, Kalani High and Stan Sheriff Center.

Feb. 7-9 — Boys Division II Soccer at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Feb. 8-9 — Swimming and Diving at

Central Oahu Regional Park.

Feb. 18, 21-23 — Boys Division I Basketball at regional sites TBD, Moanalua High, McKinley High and Stan Sheriff Center.

Feb. 20-21 — Wrestling at Blaisdell Arena.

Feb. 21-23 — Boys Division II Basketball at Kalani High, St. Francis and Stan Sheriff Center.

Spring Season Schedule

May 3-4 – Track and Field at War Memorial Stadium.

May 1-4 – Division I Softball at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

May 1-4 – Division II Softball at Patsy Mink Field, Maui High.

Apr. 29-May 2-4 – Boys Division I Volleyball at regional sites TBD, Moanalua High, McKinley High and Blaisdell Center.

May 2-4 – Boys Division II Volleyball at St. Francis, Kaimuki High and Blaisdell Center.

Apr. 29-May 2-4 – Girls Water Polo at Kamehameha.

May 4 – Judo at Stan Sheriff Center.

May 7-8 – Girls Golf at Waikoloa Kings Course.

May 9-10 – Boys Golf at Waikoloa Kings Course.

May 8-11 – Division I Baseball at Iron Maehara Stadium.

May 9-11 – Division II Baseball at Vidinha Stadium.

May 9-11 – Tennis at Mauna Lani Sports and Fitness Club.