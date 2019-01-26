 Wahine basketball team sweeps road trip
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 26, 2019
Updated January 26, 2019 4:13pm
The Hawaii women’s basketball team put the defensive clamps on UC Santa Barbara to emerge from the Thunderdome with a 47-35 road victory today.

UH (7-11, 3-2 Big West) swept its two-game road trip to the Central California Coast, following up successfully on a 71-54 win at Cal Poly on Thursday.

The Rainbow Wahine shot only 34.8 percent from the field but that was enough as UCSB (4-14, 1-4) was held to 23.5 percent, including 0-for-16 on 3-pointers. It was the first time in two seasons that UH held an opponent without a 3 when the opponent attempted at least 10 shots from beyond the arc.

Leah Salanoa led UH offensively with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting while Kenna Woodfolk added 10 points and six rebounds.

