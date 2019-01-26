Cardi B will begin her first Las Vegas residency in spring

The hip-hop superstar is set to begin the first Las Vegas residency of her career at the Palms Casino Resort this spring.

Cardi — whose hit songs include “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” — will take the stage at the resort’s KAOS theater, which opens in April.

It’s the latest high-profile career move for the Bronx-born star, who was nominated for her first five Grammys last month, including Album of the Year for “Invasion of Privacy” and Record of the Year for “I Like It.”

The 26-year-old performer — real name Belcalis Almanzar — follows in the footsteps of a number of other big-name musical artists to host Vegas residencies, such as Britney Spears, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez, who has collaborated with Cardi on the song “Dinero.”

In addition to Cardi, fellow rapper G-Eazy has also booked a residency through Palms Casino, as have electronic artists Skrillex, Kaskade and Above and Beyond.

The Palms resort is in the midst of a $690 million renovation.