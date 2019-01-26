Las Vegas Advisor: Hard Rock-Casino closing for rebranding

The Hard Rock Hotel-Casino will close completely while it undergoes an eight-month transformation to Virgin Las Vegas.

While the changeover will begin in September, the closure won’t take place until February 2020, when all 1,500 rooms will be remodeled, the casino and events spaces will be expanded, new restaurants will be introduced, and the Joint entertainment venue and five-acre pool deck will be upgraded.

The resort will reopen, completely transformed to its new brand, in May 2020.

Downtown Grand work: The previously announced expansion at the Downtown Grand is underway, beginning with the demolition of the Porte Cochere, which has led to valet services moving from the east side of the casino to the west. The new 495-room tower at the front of the resort is scheduled for completion in 2020.

Plaza show closes: After opening to good reviews, A Mob Story at the Plaza has closed and won’t return until spring, at the earliest. Financial difficulties are blamed for the closure, a portion of which was likely caused by the remodeling of the showroom.

Pats favored: The New England Patriots, led by quarterback Tom Brady (pictured) are 2.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. The line opened pick ’em (no favorite), but quickly swung toward the Patriots. The game total opened at 59 and has settled at 57.

The casinos are predicting the betting handle in Nevada will exceed last year’s record $158.6 million, while newly legalized sports books in New Jersey and other states will greatly increase the total amount of legal wagers in the U.S.

Question: Is the big road-construction project on I-15 near completion?

Answer: Work on Project Neon is schedule to be completed July 17. The four-mile-long widening of I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Sahara Avenue began in 2016. When the 28th and largest of the 29 new bridges is finished in March, the I-15 HOV lanes will run for 22 uninterrupted miles.