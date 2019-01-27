 Crews respond to water main breaks in Kalihi, Kakaako
  • Sunday, January 27, 2019
  • 75°

Top News

Crews respond to water main breaks in Kalihi, Kakaako

Star-Advertiser staff
January 27, 2019
Updated January 27, 2019 10:18am
ADVERTISING

The Board of Water Supply is responding to a water main break in Kakaako this morning.

According to BWS, an 8-inch main broke near 238 Kamani St., between Pohukaina and Auahi streets sometime before 5 a.m. today. It is unknown how many customers in the area are currently affected by the break.

In addition, an 18-inch water main break was reported overnight in the area of 1525 Kokea Street in Kalihi. BWS staff turned off water to the affected main at 2:40 a.m., leaving 19 residential customers and two fire hydrants without water. Water wagons have been deployed to the area.

Motorists are asked to avoid both areas and use alternate routes until repairs are completed.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaii basketball team pulls away from UC Davis
NEXT STORY
Fears that 2nd dam could breach in Brazil prompt evacuations
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up