Crews respond to water main breaks in Kalihi, Kakaako

The Board of Water Supply is responding to a water main break in Kakaako this morning.

According to BWS, an 8-inch main broke near 238 Kamani St., between Pohukaina and Auahi streets sometime before 5 a.m. today. It is unknown how many customers in the area are currently affected by the break.

In addition, an 18-inch water main break was reported overnight in the area of 1525 Kokea Street in Kalihi. BWS staff turned off water to the affected main at 2:40 a.m., leaving 19 residential customers and two fire hydrants without water. Water wagons have been deployed to the area.

Motorists are asked to avoid both areas and use alternate routes until repairs are completed.