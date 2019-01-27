 Firefighters extinguish Waianae house fire
  Sunday, January 27, 2019
Firefighters extinguish Waianae house fire

Star-Advertiser staff
January 27, 2019
Updated January 27, 2019 9:49am

More than three dozen firefighters responded to a fire at a single family home in Waianae this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department says 12 units with 37 personnel arrived at 85-1306 Koolina St. at 7:58 a.m. today, seven minutes after the initial call was made, and spotted smoke coming from the back of the house. After securing a water source, HFD brought the fire under control at 8:05 a.m. and reported it extinguished at 8:20 a.m.

Nobody was inside when HFD arrived on scene; no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation; a damage estimate wasn’t immediately available.

