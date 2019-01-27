 Laie fire burned duplex rented to BYU-Hawaii students
  Monday, January 28, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 27, 2019
Updated January 28, 2019 12:26am
A two-story residential duplex that was the site of a fire on Saturday had housed Brigham Young University-Hawaii students, according to the university.

“BYU-Hawaii has been notified of a fire at a privately owned residence on Laie Point, which is rented by BYUH students,” the school posted on its Facebook page. “At this time, BYU-Hawaii has not received any reports of injuries. The university will be providing temporary food and shelter for students displaced by the fire.”

Honolulu firefighters Saturday battled a blaze at the duplex, with Emergency Medical Services treating one firefighter at the scene for exhaustion and an adult male for smoke inhalation.

The incident was reported at 2:38 p.m. at 55-107 Naupaka St., with nine Honolulu Fire Department units responding. The fire was brought under control at 3:19 p.m. and extinguished at 4:20 p.m.

The cause is under investigation and a damage estimate was not available.

