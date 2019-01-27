 Butler and his organization criticize the press, decline interviews
  • Sunday, January 27, 2019
  • 71°

Butler and his organization criticize the press, decline interviews

By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 27, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 27, 2019 at 12:28 am
Chris Butler began aggressively arguing that the newspaper was using religion as a “political weapon” and was fomenting religious bigotry. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up