 Trevor Ozawa, Tommy Waters split over high court’s ruling
  • Sunday, January 27, 2019
  • 72°

Trevor Ozawa, Tommy Waters split over high court’s ruling

By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 27, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 26, 2019 at 10:25 pm
A day after the Hawaii Supreme Court threw out Trevor Ozawa’s 22-vote victory over Tommy Waters for the City Council District 4 seat, Ozawa on Saturday criticized the decision. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up