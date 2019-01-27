25th Screen Actors Guild Awards

John David Washington, from left, Ron Stallworth and Adam Driver attend the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Rami Malek is embraced after winning the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody" at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Sandra Oh wins the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for "Killing Eve" at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Jodie Foster presents the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
The cast of "Black Panther," accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Glenn Close accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for "The Wife" at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Mandy Moore, center, and the cast of "This Is Us," accept the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
