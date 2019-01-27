Island images: January 2019

DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Nikki Lau, left, and Michelle Luu organize prom shoes. The Bella Project serves
young women ages 14-18, providing them with a prom dress, accessories, shoes and
makeup at no cost. Bella volunteers collect dress donations and organize apparel according
to sizes.
DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Bella Project takes place at Central Union Church where each girl is matched up with
a volunteer who helps them pick out the perfect prom dress. Ninth-grader Logan Uechi,
above, looks at options for prom dresses with the help of volunteer Priscille Lovato, a Hawaii
Pacific University nursing student. Uechi ended up choosing the dress she has on.
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM>
Christy Niece scans
the stacks of books
and albums looking
for interesting cover
art, which she
found in the "easy
listening" section of
the vinyl records.
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM>
Fans of music browsed the collection of albums
at the Friends of the Library of Hawaii's Music
and Book Sale on Sunday at the Washington Middle
School cafeteria. The sale features more than
25,000 vinyl records, 10,000 CDs and 15,000
books, comics, DVDs including collectibles, and
continues today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM>
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2017
The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade and Unity Rally will be held today, starting at Magic Island at
9 a.m. and ending at Kapiolani Park, followed by the Unity Rally at the Kapiolani Park Bandstand, both organized
by the Hawaii Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition. Philippine-studies students from Leeward Community
College marched under posters of King through Waikiki in a past celebration.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Paul Piper painted monstera leaves onto "The Little Library" in front of his Mariner's Cove home in Hawaii
Kai on Sunday. The box was made to house books for neighbors to take or give for free, and was inspired by
his wife, Maureen. "She noticed it on the internet and liked it. She pointed it out to me. Christmas was coming
and I said, 'I know what I'm going to do.' So, back in October I got a guy to build a box for me, and then put it
up in time for Christmas," said Piper. The box does not have books available yet but will soon.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaiian Airlines' last scheduled Boeing 767 flight sat on
the tarmac at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on
Monday afternoon after arriving from Sacramento, Calif.
The 767 fleet, which the company has been phasing out to
make way for newer aircraft, was instrumental in the carrier's
international expansion and trans-Pacific growth
over the past 17-plus years. The wide-body twin-engine jet
joined the fl eet in 2001, replacing the airline's DC-10s.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Passengers receiving lei as they landed in Hawaii. Hawaiian Airlines will complete its last scheduled Boeing 767 flight with a special ceremony to honor a fleet that was instrumental to the carrier’s international expansion and trans-Pacific growth over the past 17-plus years. Guests deplaning HA19 from Sacramento to Honolulu will receive lei, and airline executives and employees will participate in a blessing of aircraft tail number N594.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The crew of the last 767 flight gathered for a group
shot with Capt. Dave Valente, center, who retired Monday.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
