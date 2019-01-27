USS Missouri’s mighty moments

As the sun rose behind the USS Missouri’s 16-inch guns Saturday, sailors stood at attention during a ceremony observing two momentous milestones for the ship.
Tuesday marks 20 years of the ship’s life as a World War II memorial and the 75th anniversary of the ship’s launch in 1944.
The ceremony kicked off 20 months of festivities that will culminate Sept. 2, 2020, the 75th anniversary of the signing of surrender documents by the Japanese on the deck of the battleship.
Admission to the ship was free Saturday, attracting Lincoln Rojas, 3, and his sister Scarlett, 5, who played on the deck after the ceremony. The youngsters are the children of Navy Chief Petty Officer Alex Rojas.
Jason Imada with his daughter Kaiana Marley Imada (4) on his shoulders and mother Katy Mokuau on the pier in front of the "Mighty Mo."
Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe spoke on the Battleship Missouri Memorial.
Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green spoke on the Battleship Missouri Memorial.
After the ceremony Michael Carr (Pres. and CEO USS Missouri Memorial Assoc.) and Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green shook hands.
Among those attending the early morning ceremony were (front row, right to left) Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green and his wife Jaime Green and their children Sam (8) and Maia (12), Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and his wife Claudia Kehoe and Carrie Tergin (Mayor of Jefferson City, Missouri).