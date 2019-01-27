 ‘Iolani knocks out Kamehameha in ILH boys soccer final
  • Sunday, January 27, 2019
  • 72°

‘Iolani knocks out Kamehameha in ILH boys soccer final

By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 27, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  January 26, 2019 at 11:24 pm
Thanks to Jonah Kawamura, ‘Iolani got off to the fast start that every sports team strives for. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up