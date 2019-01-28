 Gunshot outside downtown Honolulu sports bar leads to arrest
Gunshot outside downtown Honolulu sports bar leads to arrest

By Star-Advertiser staff
January 28, 2019
Updated January 28, 2019 8:47am
Police arrested a man after he allegedly discharged a firearm from the parking lot a sports bar in Honolulu early today.

Police said a witness observed the male suspect in the parking lot of TJ’s Sports Bar & Grill at 600 Kapiolani Boulevard at approximately 2:10 a.m.

The suspect allegedly discharged a gunshot from a firearm which struck a building in the area.

It is unclear at this time which building the bullet struck.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Officers arrived and arrested the suspect on suspicion of reckless endangering and place to keep a firearm.

Police also arrested him on suspicion of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree after officers conducted a search and found a packet that contained a drug in his possession.

