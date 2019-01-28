Health Department slaps Assaggio at Ala Moana with yellow placard

The state has cited the popular Assaggio restaurant at Ala Moana Center for multiple violations related to food safety.

Health inspectors issued a yellow “conditional pass” placard to the business but are requiring the restaurant to address violations that include improper labeling of live clams, no paper towels in the employee restroom and improper storage of food and utensils.

A manager on duty also did not have a food safety certification.

The restaurant must correct the deficiencies and be reinspected by the state Health Department before the yellow placard is removed. For more information, go to hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/#facility.