Man pleads not guilty in Kahaluu attempted murder case

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
January 28, 2019
Updated January 28, 2019 10:45am

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Bronson Gouveia appeared in circuit court, today, on an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot his girlfriend.

A circuit judge ruled a 41-year-old man accused of shooting his 31-year-old girlfriend in Kahaluu to be held without bail.

Bronson Gouveia appeared at his arraignment before Judge Shirley Kawamura this morning on a second-degree attempted murder charge in connection with the December shooting. He was also charged with two firearm infractions.

His attorney, Michael Green, entered a not guilty plea to the charges on Gouveia’s behalf.

Police arrested him on Jan. 20 in the Helemano area after he had been on the run for about a month. Bail was set at $1 million.

Police said Gouveia shot his girlfriend at a residence in Kahaluu on Dec. 23 and fled. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

At his arraignment, Kawamura granted the state’s request that Gouveia be held without bail because he poses a danger to the community and is a flight risk.

He has 22 prior convictions and is also facing federal drug and firearm charges.

